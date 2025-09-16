Webtoon (WBTN) Soars 5.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Webtoon Entertainment WBTN shares rallied 5.1% in the last trading session to close at $14.96. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4.9% loss over the past four weeks.

Webtoon Entertainment is benefiting from strong English-language WebComic app MAU growth (up 19% for three consecutive quarters), strategic partnerships like Disney and Dark Horse Comics, and increased monetization opportunities through product upgrades and expanded content offerings.

This online storytelling platform for comics and cartoons is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -81.8%. Revenues are expected to be $385.17 million, up 10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Webtoon, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on WBTN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Webtoon is a member of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. One other stock in the same industry, Affirm Holdings AFRM, finished the last trading session 7.6% higher at $89.43. AFRM has returned 5.5% over the past month.

Affirm Holdings' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +27.2% over the past month to $0.1. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +132.3%. Affirm Holdings currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

