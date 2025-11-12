Webtoon (WBTN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2025, Webtoon Entertainment (WBTN) reported revenue of $378.04 million, up 8.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.04, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $383.22 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Monthly Active Users (MAU) : 155.4 million versus 164.82 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 155.4 million versus 164.82 million estimated by three analysts on average. Monthly Active Users (MAU) - Japan : 25.3 million versus 23.63 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 25.3 million versus 23.63 million estimated by two analysts on average. Monthly Active Users (MAU) - Rest of World : 105.5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 113.93 million.

: 105.5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 113.93 million. Monthly Paying Users (MPU) - Korea : 3.7 million compared to the 3.69 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 3.7 million compared to the 3.69 million average estimate based on two analysts. Monthly Paying Users (MPU) - Japan : 2.3 million versus 2.51 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2.3 million versus 2.51 million estimated by two analysts on average. Monthly Paying Users (MPU) : 7.7 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7.93 million.

: 7.7 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7.93 million. Paying Ratio - Korea : 14.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 14.1%.

: 14.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 14.1%. Paying Ratio - Japan : 9.1% versus 10.6% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 9.1% versus 10.6% estimated by two analysts on average. Paying Ratio - Rest of World : 1.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.5%.

: 1.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.5%. Revenue- Paid Content Revenue : $286.81 million compared to the $306.04 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $286.81 million compared to the $306.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- IP Adaptations Revenue : $51.86 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.31 million.

: $51.86 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.31 million. Revenue- Advertising Revenue: $39.37 million compared to the $51.09 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Webtoon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Webtoon have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

