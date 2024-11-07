News & Insights

Webtoon sees Q4 revenue $375M-$385M, consensus $375.92M

November 07, 2024 — 06:20 pm EST

Sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA $9M-$14M. Kim continued, “Looking ahead, I see significant opportunities to further accelerate growth across WEBTOON (WBTN), underpinned by our amazing creator community, robust pipeline of up-and-coming entertainment projects, and exciting product improvements. I am confident in our ability to achieve our fourth quarter financial targets and deliver long-term value for our shareholders as we continue powering our global flywheel and executing against our strategic initiatives.”

