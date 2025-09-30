WEBTOON Entertainment (WBTN) Price Target Increased by 24.30% to 19.89

The average one-year price target for WEBTOON Entertainment (NasdaqGS:WBTN) has been revised to $19.89 / share. This is an increase of 24.30% from the prior estimate of $16.00 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.81% from the latest reported closing price of $19.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 197 funds or institutions reporting positions in WEBTOON Entertainment. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 3.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WBTN is 0.04%, an increase of 10.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.05% to 52,481K shares. The put/call ratio of WBTN is 2.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 31,432K shares representing 24.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEMKX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 5,723K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,304K shares , representing an increase of 7.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBTN by 3.18% over the last quarter.

FGOMX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 1,795K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,278K shares , representing an increase of 28.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBTN by 22.55% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,337K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,135K shares , representing an increase of 15.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBTN by 30.21% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 866K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 830K shares , representing an increase of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBTN by 79.14% over the last quarter.

