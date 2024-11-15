WEBTOON Entertainment launches WEBTOON Shop

WEBTOON (WBTN) Entertainment has officially launched WEBTOON Shop, a new online retail destination for webcomic fans. Fans worldwide can find merchandise from some of WEBTOON’s biggest creators and franchises. The WEBTOON Shop launch lineup includes must-have items from global sensations like The Mafia Nanny, Love 4 a Walk, School Bus Graveyard, Vampire Family, All of Us are Dead and many more. With a variety of apparel, accessories and household items, readers can now showcase their webcomic fandom wherever they go.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on WBTN:
- WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Webtoon sees Q4 revenue $375M-$385M, consensus $375.92M
- Webtoon reports Q3 adjusted EPS 22c, consensus (42c)
- Webtoon price target lowered to $16 from $18 at Deutsche Bank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.