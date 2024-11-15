News & Insights

WEBTOON Entertainment launches WEBTOON Shop

November 15, 2024 — 09:35 am EST

WEBTOON (WBTN) Entertainment has officially launched WEBTOON Shop, a new online retail destination for webcomic fans. Fans worldwide can find merchandise from some of WEBTOON’s biggest creators and franchises. The WEBTOON Shop launch lineup includes must-have items from global sensations like The Mafia Nanny, Love 4 a Walk, School Bus Graveyard, Vampire Family, All of Us are Dead and many more. With a variety of apparel, accessories and household items, readers can now showcase their webcomic fandom wherever they go.

