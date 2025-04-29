WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 13, 2025

WEBTOON Entertainment will report Q1 2025 financial results on May 13, with a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. announced that it will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 13, 2025, after market close, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results. A live webcast of the call will be available on the company's investor relations website, with an archived version accessible for up to one year. WEBTOON is a prominent global entertainment company known for its mobile webcomic platform and has transformed visual storytelling, enabling creators to share their work through its CANVAS UGC platform. The company boasts a significant monthly active user base and collaborates with various content partners while adapting its properties for major streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video.

WEBTOON Entertainment is set to report its first quarter financial results, which can provide investors with transparency and insight into the company's performance.



The upcoming conference call provides an opportunity for management to communicate directly with investors, demonstrating accountability and engagement.



WEBTOON has a substantial user base with approximately 160 million monthly active users, indicating strong market presence and growth potential.



The company is well-connected with notable partners such as Netflix, Prime Video, and DC Comics, enhancing its brand value and content distribution capabilities.

When will WEBTOON Entertainment report its Q1 2025 financial results?

WEBTOON Entertainment plans to report its first quarter 2025 financial results after market close on May 13, 2025.

What time is the conference call for the financial results?

The conference call to review the financial results will take place at 4:30 p.m. ET on May 13, 2025.

How can I access the conference call live?

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://ir.webtoon.com/.

Will an archived version of the conference call be available?

Yes, an archived version of the conference call will be available for up to one year at the same website.

What platforms feature WEBTOON adaptations?

WEBTOON adaptations are available on platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Crunchyroll.

$WBTN Insider Trading Activity

$WBTN insiders have traded $WBTN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WBTN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUNKOO KIM (See Remarks) has made 2 purchases buying 22,791 shares for an estimated $199,878 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID J. LEE (See Remarks) purchased 7,205 shares for an estimated $64,845

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: WBTN) (“WEBTOON Entertainment,” or “the Company”), a leading global entertainment company and home to some of the world’s largest storytelling platforms, today announced that it plans to report first quarter 2025 financial results after market close on May 13, 2025. Following the release, the Company’s management team will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to review the results.





https://ir.webtoon.com/



WEBTOON Entertainment



is a leading global entertainment company and home to some of the world's largest storytelling platforms. As the global leader and pioneer of the mobile webcomic format, WEBTOON Entertainment has transformed comics and visual storytelling for fans and creators.





With its CANVAS UGC platform empowering anyone to become a creator, and a growing roster of superstar WEBTOON Originals creators and series, WEBTOON Entertainment’s passionate fandoms are the new face of pop culture. WEBTOON adaptations are available on Netflix, Prime Video, Crunchyroll, and other screens around the world, and the Company’s content partners include Discord, HYBE, and DC Comics, among many others.





With approximately 160 million monthly active users, WEBTOON Entertainment’s IP & Creator Ecosystem of aligned brands and platforms include WEBTOON, Wattpad – the world’s leading webnovel platform – Wattpad WEBTOON Studios, Studio N, Studio LICO, WEBTOON Unscrolled, LINE MANGA, and eBookJapan, among others.









Contact Information











Investor Relations







Soohwan Kim, CFA







investor@webtoon.com









Corporate Communications







Kiel Hume & Lauren Hopkinson







webtoonpress@webtoon.com





