Stocks
WBTN

WEBTOON ENTERTAINMENT Earnings Results: $WBTN Reports Quarterly Earnings

May 13, 2025 — 04:32 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

WEBTOON ENTERTAINMENT ($WBTN) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.03 per share, beating estimates of -$0.15 by $0.18. The company also reported revenue of $325,710,000, missing estimates of $338,578,626 by $-12,868,626.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $WBTN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

WEBTOON ENTERTAINMENT Insider Trading Activity

WEBTOON ENTERTAINMENT insiders have traded $WBTN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WBTN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JUNKOO KIM (See Remarks) has made 2 purchases buying 22,791 shares for an estimated $199,878 and 0 sales.
  • DAVID J. LEE (See Remarks) purchased 7,205 shares for an estimated $64,845

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

WBTN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.