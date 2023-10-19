Webster Q3 Profit Down, Total Interest Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Webster Financial Corp. (WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, Thursday reported third-quarter net income available to common stockholders of $222.31 million or $1.28 per share, lower than last year's $229.81 million or $1.31 per share.

Adjusted earnings would have been $267.4 million or $1.55 per share for the quarter.

On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter was $677.5 million. Total interest income climbed to $930.79 million from last year's $617.57 million.

Net interest income grew to $587.14 million from $551.00 million a year ago.

