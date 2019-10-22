Markets
Webster Q3 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) Tuesday reported a decline in third quarter net income to $93.87 million from $99.67 million a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings were $1.00, lower than $1.06 a year ago.

Eleven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were looking for earnings of $1.01 per share.

Third quarter revenue increased 2.6 percent to $310.5 million.

Net interest income was $240.5 million, compared to $230.4 million in the prior month. Total non-interest income was $69.93 million, while it was $72.28 million a year ago.

