Webster Financial's Series F Preferred Stock Crosses Above 5% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Webster Financial Corp's 5.25% Series F Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: WBS.PRF) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $25.70 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 1.99% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, WBS.PRF was trading at a 5.28% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 6.66% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for WBS.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Webster Financial Corp's 5.25% Series F Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Webster Financial Corp's 5.25% Series F Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: WBS.PRF) is currently off about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WBS) are up about 1.3%.

