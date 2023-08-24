Webster Financial's Preferred Stock Series G Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Webster Financial Corp's 6.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series G (Symbol: WBS.PRG) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $21.50 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.03% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, WBS.PRG was trading at a 11.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.66% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of WBS.PRG shares, versus WBS:
Below is a dividend history chart for WBS.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Webster Financial Corp's 6.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series G:
In Thursday trading, Webster Financial Corp's 6.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series G (Symbol: WBS.PRG) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WBS) are down about 0.4%.
