Webster Financial's Preferred Stock Series G Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Webster Financial Corp's 6.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series G (Symbol: WBS.PRG) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $23.00 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.67% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, WBS.PRG was trading at a 6.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.44% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for WBS.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Webster Financial Corp's 6.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series G:

In Tuesday trading, Webster Financial Corp's 6.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series G (Symbol: WBS.PRG) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WBS) are down about 0.8%.

