Webster Financial (WBS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.72, changing hands as low as $49.55 per share. Webster Financial Corp shares are currently trading down about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WBS's low point in its 52 week range is $40.72 per share, with $65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.84.

