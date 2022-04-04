Webster Financial (WBS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.08, changing hands as low as $54.78 per share. Webster Financial Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WBS's low point in its 52 week range is $45.60 per share, with $65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.19.

