Webster Financial (WBS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Webster Financial (WBS) reported revenue of $647.62 million, down 4.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.34, compared to $1.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $673.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.35, the EPS surprise was -0.74%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Webster Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 3.4% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 3.4% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on six analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 45.5% compared to the 47.2% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 45.5% compared to the 47.2% average estimate based on six analysts. Net charge-offs/average loans and leases (annualized) : 0.3% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 0.3% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on five analysts. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $69.82 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $70.01 billion.

: $69.82 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $70.01 billion. Total nonperforming loans and leases : $425.62 million versus $385.76 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $425.62 million versus $385.76 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total Non-Interest Income : $57.74 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $91.04 million.

: $57.74 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $91.04 million. Deposit service fees : $38.86 million versus $40.95 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $38.86 million versus $40.95 million estimated by five analysts on average. Wealth and investment services : $8.37 million compared to the $8.74 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $8.37 million compared to the $8.74 million average estimate based on five analysts. Loan and lease related fees : $18.51 million compared to the $19.21 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $18.51 million compared to the $19.21 million average estimate based on five analysts. Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies : $8.02 million versus $6.20 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $8.02 million versus $6.20 million estimated by four analysts on average. Non-interest income- Other income : $3.58 million compared to the $15.31 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $3.58 million compared to the $15.31 million average estimate based on four analysts. Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income: $603.54 million versus $594.99 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Shares of Webster Financial have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

