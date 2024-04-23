Webster Financial (WBS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Webster Financial (WBS) reported revenue of $667.09 million, up 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.35, compared to $1.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $672.03 million, representing a surprise of -0.73%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.37.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Webster Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 45.3% versus 47.2% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 45.3% versus 47.2% estimated by seven analysts on average. Net Interest Margin : 3.4% versus 3.5% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 3.4% versus 3.5% estimated by seven analysts on average. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $68.11 billion compared to the $68.12 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $68.11 billion compared to the $68.12 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Net charge-offs/average loans and leases (annualized) : 0.3% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 0.3% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on five analysts. Total nonperforming loans and leases : $283.61 million compared to the $222.51 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $283.61 million compared to the $222.51 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total Non-Interest Income : $99.35 million versus $94.18 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $99.35 million versus $94.18 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Deposit service fees : $42.59 million versus $42.08 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $42.59 million versus $42.08 million estimated by six analysts on average. Wealth and investment services : $7.92 million compared to the $7.88 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $7.92 million compared to the $7.88 million average estimate based on six analysts. Loan and lease related fees : $19.77 million compared to the $21.82 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $19.77 million compared to the $21.82 million average estimate based on six analysts. Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies : $5.95 million versus $7.26 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $5.95 million versus $7.26 million estimated by five analysts on average. Non-interest income- Other income : $32.95 million compared to the $14.67 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $32.95 million compared to the $14.67 million average estimate based on five analysts. Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income: $583.62 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $608.01 million.

Shares of Webster Financial have returned -5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

