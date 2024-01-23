Webster Financial (WBS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Webster Financial (WBS) reported revenue of $634.84 million, down 9.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.46, compared to $1.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $674.82 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.46, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Webster Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 43% compared to the 43.6% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 43% compared to the 43.6% average estimate based on seven analysts. Net Interest Margin : 3.4% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3.5%.

: 3.4% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3.5%. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $66.57 billion compared to the $67.25 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $66.57 billion compared to the $67.25 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Net charge-offs/average loans and leases (annualized) : 0.3% versus 0.3% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 0.3% versus 0.3% estimated by five analysts on average. Total nonperforming loans and leases : $209.54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $253.45 million.

: $209.54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $253.45 million. Total Non-Interest Income : $63.82 million compared to the $89.07 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $63.82 million compared to the $89.07 million average estimate based on seven analysts. Loan and lease related fees : $21.36 million versus $20.36 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $21.36 million versus $20.36 million estimated by six analysts on average. Deposit service fees : $37.46 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $42.33 million.

: $37.46 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $42.33 million. Wealth and investment services : $7.77 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.16 million.

: $7.77 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.16 million. Non-interest income- Other income : $6.46 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $12.33 million.

: $6.46 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $12.33 million. Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income : $588.85 million versus $599.16 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $588.85 million versus $599.16 million estimated by five analysts on average. Net Interest Income: $571.02 million versus $584.40 million estimated by five analysts on average.

Shares of Webster Financial have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

