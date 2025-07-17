Webster Financial (WBS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Webster Financial (WBS) reported revenue of $715.84 million, up 16.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.52, compared to $1.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $711.74 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.41, the EPS surprise was +7.8%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Interest Margin : 3.4% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 3.4% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on six analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 45.4% versus 47.6% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 45.4% versus 47.6% estimated by six analysts on average. Net charge-offs/average loans and leases (annualized) : 0.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.4%.

: 0.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.4%. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $74 billion compared to the $72.96 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $74 billion compared to the $72.96 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Total nonperforming loans and leases : $534.52 million versus $587.42 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $534.52 million versus $587.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total Non-Interest Income : $94.66 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $93.59 million.

: $94.66 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $93.59 million. Net Interest Income : $621.18 million versus $616.23 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $621.18 million versus $616.23 million estimated by five analysts on average. Wealth and investment services : $7.78 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $7.86 million.

: $7.78 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $7.86 million. Loan and lease related fees : $17.66 million versus $17.97 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $17.66 million versus $17.97 million estimated by five analysts on average. Deposit service fees : $40.93 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $39.51 million.

: $40.93 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $39.51 million. Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies : $9.17 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.02 million.

: $9.17 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.02 million. Non-interest income- Other income: $19.12 million versus $20.35 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Here is how Webster Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Webster Financial have returned +13.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

