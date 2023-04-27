Webster Financial (WBS) Declares $0.40 Dividend

Webster Financial said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 will receive the payment on May 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $36.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.35%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.43%, the lowest has been 1.91%, and the highest has been 8.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.19 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.78 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 976 funds or institutions reporting positions in Webster Financial. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WBS is 0.29%, a decrease of 14.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.83% to 183,582K shares. The put/call ratio of WBS is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.25% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Webster Financial is 53.04. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 44.25% from its latest reported closing price of 36.77.

The projected annual revenue for Webster Financial is 2,466MM, a decrease of 1.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 8,340K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,721K shares, representing a decrease of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 7.83% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,157K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,753K shares, representing an increase of 6.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 10.06% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 5,424K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,822K shares, representing a decrease of 7.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 16.28% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,374K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,138K shares, representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 4.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,279K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,249K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 2.74% over the last quarter.

Webster Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $32.6 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 155 banking centers and 297 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and online banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender.

