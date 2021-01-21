Webster Financial Reports Q4 Adj. EPS Of $0.99 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) reported fourth quarter earnings per share of $0.64, compared to $0.96, a year ago. The company noted that earnings per share would have been $0.99 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, adjusting for charges related to strategic optimization initiatives. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.71, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter revenue was $293.7 million; $297.4 million excluding hedge termination costs related to debt prepayments. Analysts expected revenue of $228.63 million, for the quarter. Net interest income was $216.9 million compared to $231.3 million, previous year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.