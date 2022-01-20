Webster Financial Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) reported fourth-quarter adjusted profit per share of $1.31. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.08, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Profit applicable to common shareholders was $108.4 million, or $1.20 per share, compared to $57.7 million, or $0.64 per share, a year ago. Revenue was $316.9 million, an increase of 7.9 percent from prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $228.25 million in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.