Markets
WBS

Webster Financial Q4 Profit Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) reported fourth-quarter adjusted profit per share of $1.31. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.08, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Profit applicable to common shareholders was $108.4 million, or $1.20 per share, compared to $57.7 million, or $0.64 per share, a year ago. Revenue was $316.9 million, an increase of 7.9 percent from prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $228.25 million in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WBS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular