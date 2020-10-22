Webster Financial Q3 Profit Declines - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Webster Financial Corp. (WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings applicable to common shareholders of $66.9 million or $0.75 per share, down from $91.4 million or $1.00 per share in the year-ago period.

Net interest income for the quarter declined to $219.3 million from $240.5 million in the year-ago period. Total non-interest income was $75.1 million, up from $69.9 million in the prior-year quarter. Total revenue for the quarter was $294.3 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter on revenues of $235.84 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

