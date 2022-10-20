Webster Financial Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Bank holding company Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) on Thursday reported that its third-quarter net income available to common shareholders were $229.8 million or $1.31 per share, compared to $93.7 million or $1.03 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings per share would have been $1.46 for the quarter.

On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates, usually, exclude one-time items.

Revenue was $664.6 million for the quarter.

Provision for credit losses totaled $36.5 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.