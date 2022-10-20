Markets
WBS

Webster Financial Q3 Profit Climbs

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Bank holding company Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) on Thursday reported that its third-quarter net income available to common shareholders were $229.8 million or $1.31 per share, compared to $93.7 million or $1.03 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings per share would have been $1.46 for the quarter.

On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates, usually, exclude one-time items.

Revenue was $664.6 million for the quarter.

Provision for credit losses totaled $36.5 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WBS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular