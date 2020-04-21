Markets
WBS

Webster Financial Q1 Profit Down

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Webster Financial Corp.(WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, reported that its first-quarter earnings applicable to common shareholders declined to $36.0 million or $0.39 per share from $97.5 million or $1.06 per share in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Results in the latest-quarter reflect a provision for credit losses of $76.0 million under the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) accounting standard effective January 1, 2020 compared to a provision for credit losses of $8.6 million in prior year.

Net interest income was $230.8 million compared to $241.6 million in the previous year.

Total non-interest income was $73.4 million, compared to $68.6 million, an increase of $4.8 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WBS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular