Webster Financial lowers prime lending rate to 7.75%

Webster Financial (WBS) announced that it has lowered its prime lending rate to 7.75% from 8.00%, effective November 8, 2024.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on WBS:
- Webster Financial price target raised to $63 from $58 at Stephens
- Webster Financial price target raised to $65 from $55 at Seaport Research
- Webster Financial price target raised to $59 from $52 at Wedbush
- Webster Financial price target raised to $63 from $60 at Barclays
- Webster Financial rises 11.0%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.