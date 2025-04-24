WEBSTER FINANCIAL Earnings Results: $WBS Reports Quarterly Earnings

WEBSTER FINANCIAL ($WBS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $1.30 per share, missing estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $704,800,000, beating estimates of $645,248,226 by $59,551,774.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

WEBSTER FINANCIAL insiders have traded $WBS stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN R CIULLA (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,000 shares for an estimated $934,115 .

. LAURENCE C MORSE sold 13,217 shares for an estimated $780,728

JAVIER L. EVANS (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 10,137 shares for an estimated $581,971

CHRISTOPHER J MOTL (President, Commercial Banking) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $335,712

CHARLES L WILKINS (Head of HSA Bank) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $297,500

JAMES MI GRIFFIN (Head of Consumer Banking) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,167 shares for an estimated $247,853 .

. DANIEL BLEY (Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,250 shares for an estimated $135,567 .

. LAUREN STATES sold 1,650 shares for an estimated $99,998

WEBSTER FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 228 institutional investors add shares of WEBSTER FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 195 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WEBSTER FINANCIAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WBS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WBS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 03/11.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WBS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

