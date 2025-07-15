WEBSTER FINANCIAL Earnings Preview: Recent $WBS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

WEBSTER FINANCIAL ($WBS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $648,092,396 and earnings of $1.45 per share.
WEBSTER FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity
WEBSTER FINANCIAL insiders have traded $WBS stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LAURENCE C MORSE sold 13,217 shares for an estimated $780,728
- JOHN R CIULLA (Chairman and CEO) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $459,445
- JAVIER L. EVANS (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 7,800 shares for an estimated $410,124
- CHARLES L WILKINS (Head of HSA Bank) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $266,250
- DANIEL BLEY (Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,200 shares for an estimated $209,769.
- LAUREN STATES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,200 shares for an estimated $111,764.
- JAMES MI GRIFFIN (Head of Consumer Banking) sold 1,502 shares for an estimated $79,910
WEBSTER FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 239 institutional investors add shares of WEBSTER FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,638,079 shares (-64.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,442,972
- FMR LLC added 1,413,549 shares (+16.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,868,450
- AZORA CAPITAL LP removed 888,078 shares (-38.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,780,420
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 862,399 shares (-76.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,456,668
- TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 752,630 shares (-91.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,798,076
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 648,398 shares (+114.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,424,916
- STATE STREET CORP removed 616,192 shares (-8.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,764,697
WEBSTER FINANCIAL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WBS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WBS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 03/11.
WEBSTER FINANCIAL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WBS in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/08/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/01/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/09/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/02/2025
WEBSTER FINANCIAL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WBS recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $WBS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $66.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Smith from Truist Securities set a target price of $67.0 on 07/11/2025
- Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a target price of $70.0 on 07/10/2025
- Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James set a target price of $65.0 on 07/08/2025
- Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $77.0 on 07/08/2025
- Anthony Elian from JP Morgan set a target price of $65.0 on 07/01/2025
- David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $65.0 on 05/21/2025
- Christopher Mcgratty from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $65.0 on 04/25/2025
