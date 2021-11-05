Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 08, 2021

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WBS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that WBS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $57.83, the dividend yield is 2.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WBS was $57.83, representing a -9.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.81 and a 86.01% increase over the 52 week low of $31.09.

WBS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). WBS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.85. Zacks Investment Research reports WBS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 67.36%, compared to an industry average of 29.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wbs Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WBS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WBS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWR with an increase of 3.27% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WBS at 2.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.