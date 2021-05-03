Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 04, 2021

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WBS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that WBS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $52.91, the dividend yield is 3.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WBS was $52.91, representing a -17.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.81 and a 167.76% increase over the 52 week low of $19.76.

WBS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). WBS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.13. Zacks Investment Research reports WBS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.69%, compared to an industry average of 21.2%.

