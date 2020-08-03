Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 04, 2020

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WBS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that WBS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.27, the dividend yield is 5.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WBS was $27.27, representing a -49.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.04 and a 50.17% increase over the 52 week low of $18.16.

WBS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). WBS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.92. Zacks Investment Research reports WBS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -42.01%, compared to an industry average of -20.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WBS Dividend History page.

