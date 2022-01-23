Webster Financial Corporation Just Beat Revenue Estimates By 5.5%

A week ago, Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) came out with a strong set of annual numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 5.5% to hit US$1.3b. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$4.42, some 4.1% above whatthe analysts had expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

NYSE:WBS Earnings and Revenue Growth January 23rd 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Webster Financial's eight analysts is for revenues of US$2.26b in 2022, which would reflect a huge 77% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to decline 19% to US$3.56 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.22b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.61 in 2022. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$71.28, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Webster Financial at US$75.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$57.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Webster Financial is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Webster Financial's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 77% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.4% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.0% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Webster Financial is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Webster Financial analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also see whether Webster Financial is carrying too much debt, and whether its balance sheet is healthy, for free on our platform here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.