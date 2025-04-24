Webster Financial Corp. Reveals Rise In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $220.37 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $210.06 million, or $1.23 per share, last year.

Webster Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $220.37 Mln. vs. $210.06 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.30 vs. $1.23 last year.

