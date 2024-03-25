News & Insights

Webster Financial CFO MacInnes to retire

March 25, 2024 — 05:10 pm EDT

March 25 (Reuters) - Financial holding company Webster Financial WBS.Nannounced on Monday its Executive Vice President and CFO Glenn MacInnes will retire.

MacInnes, who first joined the companyin 2011, will step down and continue to serve on the board until a successor is appointed.

The company said it has initiated an extensive search process, considering both internal and external candidates, to identify MacInnes's successor.

