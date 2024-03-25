News & Insights

Webster Financial CFO Glenn MacInnes Intends To Retire

March 25, 2024 — 10:05 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) said that, after 13 years with the company, Glenn MacInnes intends to retire from his role as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The company noted that MacInnes will continue to serve as the company's Chief Financial Officer until a successor is appointed by Webster's Board of Directors and will then serve in an advisory role to ensure a smooth transition.

As part of the comprehensive search process to identify the next Chief Financial Officer, the company has retained Spencer Stuart, a leading executive search firm.

