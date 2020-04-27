Webster Bank Reports 62% Drop in Profits in First Quarter

Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS), the holding company of Webster Bank, based in Connecticut, saw its profits decline by nearly 62% on an annualized basis in the first quarter.

The bank reported net income of roughly $36 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to net income of roughly $97.5 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Image Source: Webster Bank

Webster reported a credit provision in the quarter (cash banks set aside for expected loan losses) of $76 million to reflect expected losses that could result from the coronavirus pandemic, up from $8.6 million in the prior year period.

The bank's total reserves set aside for loan losses jumped 60% because the bank adopted the new current expected credit losses (CECL) accounting method, which requires banks to reserve for losses over the life of a loan as soon as it is originated.

CECL added $58 million to the bank's total reserves upon impact, and then the impact of coronavirus added another $64 million. However, the bank still has a ton of capital built up.

"Webster's strong capital and liquidity positions enable us to support our customers and communities during this trying time," Glenn MacInnes, the bank's executive vice president and CFO, said in a statement.

He added, "Our Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11 percent exceeds the regulatory well-capitalized level by $1 billion, and our loan-to-deposit ratio of 85 percent reflects our funding strength."

Pre-provision net interest income at Webster, money the bank makes on interest from loans and from other investments, declined by about 4.5% year-over-year, while non-interest income grew about 7% on an annual basis.

10 stocks we like better than Webster Financial

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Webster Financial wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.