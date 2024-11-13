News & Insights

Webstep ASA Reports Strong Q3 Growth Amid Challenges

November 13, 2024 — 01:34 am EST

Webstep AS (DE:5ZF) has released an update.

Webstep ASA reported a 2.4% revenue growth to NOK 189.4 million and a remarkable 118% increase in EBIT, reaching NOK 10.9 million for Q3 2024, amid challenging market conditions. The company has strategically refocused on its Norwegian operations after divesting its Swedish branch, further enhancing its organizational efficiency and leadership to drive growth and profitability.

