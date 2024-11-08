News & Insights

Webstep ASA Opens Share Options Window for Employees

Webstep AS (DE:5ZF) has released an update.

Webstep ASA is set to open a window for employees to exercise share options as part of its long-term incentive program, with 122,461 options currently in the money and available for exercise. This move reflects the company’s commitment to rewarding its employees while leveraging its expertise in delivering top-tier IT consultancy services.

