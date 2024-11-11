Websolute SpA Plans Strategic Financial Moves

Websolute SpA (IT:WBS) has released an update.

Websolute SpA, a leading Italian digital company, has called for a shareholders’ meeting to discuss the completion of its legal reserve formation and authorize the purchase and disposal of treasury shares as a strategic investment. The company aims to amend its Articles of Association to enhance operational efficiency. These proposals align with Websolute’s commitment to strengthen its market position and support its growth strategy in the digital sector.

