Websolute SpA Enhances Shareholder Value Through Buyback

Websolute SpA (IT:WBS) has released an update.
Websolute SpA, a leading Italian digital company, has announced the purchase of 11,000 of its own shares for approximately €18,383.75 as part of a share buyback program. This move reflects the company’s commitment to maintaining its market position and enhancing shareholder value. As a result, Websolute now holds 806,300 own shares, representing 7.88% of its share capital.
