Websolute SpA Enhances Market Presence with Share Buyback

Websolute SpA has purchased 9,350 of its own shares valued at €16,907 as part of its share buyback program on Euronext Growth Milan. This move underscores the company’s strategic initiative to bolster its market presence and shareholder value. The Italian digital solutions provider remains a key player in digital marketing and e-commerce, targeting medium to large enterprises.

