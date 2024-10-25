News & Insights

Websolute SpA Advances Share Buyback Program

October 25, 2024 — 01:50 pm EDT

Websolute SpA (IT:WBS) has released an update.

Websolute SpA, a leading Italian digital company, has announced the purchase of 10,450 of its own shares valued at 16,967.50 euros as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This strategic move underscores Websolute’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value while maintaining a significant presence in the digital marketing and technology sectors.

