Websolute Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

Websolute SpA has repurchased 9,350 of its own shares, valued at over 15,000 euros, as part of its share buyback program. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and consolidate its share capital, now holding 779,900 own shares. Websolute remains a key player in Italy’s digital sector, providing comprehensive digital solutions to medium-large companies.

