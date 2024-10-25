Websolute and Universal Music Italy Forge Strategic Partnership

Websolute SpA (IT:WBS) has released an update.

Universal Music Italy has entered into a global strategic agreement with Websolute and DNA, granting exclusive distribution rights for the popular children’s music libraries, Coccole Sonore and Baby Dance School. This collaboration aims to expand the reach of these engaging children’s content both in Italy and internationally. The partnership leverages the strengths of both companies to create captivating multimedia experiences for children and families worldwide.

