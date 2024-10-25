News & Insights

Stocks

Websolute and Universal Music Italy Forge Strategic Partnership

October 25, 2024 — 03:02 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Websolute SpA (IT:WBS) has released an update.

Universal Music Italy has entered into a global strategic agreement with Websolute and DNA, granting exclusive distribution rights for the popular children’s music libraries, Coccole Sonore and Baby Dance School. This collaboration aims to expand the reach of these engaging children’s content both in Italy and internationally. The partnership leverages the strengths of both companies to create captivating multimedia experiences for children and families worldwide.

For further insights into IT:WBS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.