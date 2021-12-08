Website Traffic: Top Gainers and Losers in November 2021

TipRanks’ Website Traffic tool can be used to gather insight into which stocks have seen gains or losses in visits to their online sites. TipRanks has partnered with Semrush to make datasets about website visits available to the interested investor. While visits to a company’s website don’t always correlate directly with the company’s financial fortunes, they do allude to the level of interest in a company. That could give a clue to investors as to how the company is faring overall.

Using TipRanks’ Website Traffic Screener, let's discover which companies have seen the highest website traffic increases over the past month, and which companies have experienced the biggest website traffic losses over the past month.

Top Trending Websites

Here are the three companies that experienced the most growth in website traffic in November:

Couchbase, Inc. ( Nasdaq: BASE ) - This Saas company provides a modern cloud database for business-critical applications on a scalable platform. Its website, couchbase.com, boasted an estimated 1.14 million visitors in November, representing a month-over-month increase of 334.64%. TipRanks' data about investor activity corroborates this finding, showing a growth of 9.2% in investors with portfolios on TipRanks who have increased their holdings of BASE in the past 30 days. Analysts seem to be in favor of this stock as well, giving it an analyst consensus of Strong Buy.

) - An online gambling company with three associated websites, Gambling.com group saw an estimated 1.71 million online visits in November. Its 210.88% month-over-month gain reflects the strength of this company. Investors seem to have noticed, as the number of investors holding portfolios on TipRanks who own this stock has increased by 25% in the past week. Only one analyst has rated GAMB in the past three months, and he also is in favor of the stock, giving it a Buy rating. Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) - This hotel management company, which is part of the Travel industry, has seen strong month-over-month growth to its website, shpreit.com. Its estimated 3.37K visitors represented growth of 147.58% in website traffic. TipRanks investors are also showing interest in the company, with 1.7% growth in the past 7 days in the number of investors holding this stock. Additionally, INN stock received 3 analyst ratings in November, all of which were Buys.

Most Declining Websites

As BASE, GAMB, and INN gained traffic, other stocks saw serious declines in visits to their websites. Here are the three stocks that lost the most website traffic, month-over-month.

2G Energy AG ( OTC:ZGBEF ) - This manufacturer and provider of decentralized energy supply systems has experienced a drop in estimated website traffic of 95.51%, month-over-month, with 27.27k visitors. Insider activity on the stock mirrors its loss of interest by visitors: last month, the company's chairman and director sold €555,062 worth of stock in the company.

) - A financial industries player that has been attracting interest lately, this online payments company saw estimated traffic to its website decline by 86.42% month-over-month. Indeed, Tipranks investor sentiment on the stock has been negative, with a decline of 2.1% in investors holding it in their portfolios. Analysts seem to agree with the negative sentiment, with four Hold and one Buy ratings given in the past three months. Enapter AG (OTC:SAGRF) - Another Saas industry company, Enapter manufactures efficient, modular hydrogen generators using Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) electrolysis to create low-cost, compact electrolysers. These are used in industries like energy, mobility, telecommunications, heating, and more. The company saw its month-over-month website visits fall by 76.82% in November, likely indicating a lack of interest in the company's products.

