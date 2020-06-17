US Markets

Website platform Contentful raises $80 million from investors

Contributor
Douglas Busvine Reuters
Published

Contentful, a startup based in Berlin and San Francisco, said on Wednesday it had raised $80 million from investors led by Sapphire Ventures to scale up its content management systems for commercial websites.

BERLIN, June 17 (Reuters) - Contentful, a startup based in Berlin and San Francisco, said on Wednesday it had raised $80 million from investors led by Sapphire Ventures to scale up its content management systems for commercial websites.

The Series E funding round was also backed by investors including General Catalyst, Salesforce Ventures and others, Contentful said in a statement, giving it a valuation that is "rapidly approaching $1 billion".

Contentful, whose latest funding brings the total amount of investment it has raised to $158 million, said a shift by companies to digital marketing channels was accelerating due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The COVID-19 pandemic increased the reliance of brands on digital channels as the primary means of customer engagement," it said. The economy "has become, almost overnight, a digital-only economy."

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Jason Neely)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 220 133 562; Reuters Messaging: douglas.busvine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular