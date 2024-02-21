Website creator Wix.com Q4 profit beats estimates

JERUSALEM, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Wix.com WIX.O, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported a higher-than-expected rise in quarterly net profit, boosted by its new Studio product for designing advanced websites.

The Israeli company posted earnings of $1.22 per diluted share, excluding one-time items, compared with 61 cents per share a year earlier. Revenue for the October-December quarter grew 14% to $404 million.

Analysts expected Wix to earn 95 cents per share excluding one-time items on revenue of $402 million, LSEG data showed.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.