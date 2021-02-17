US Markets
WIX

Website creator Wix.com Q4 loss less than forecast

Contributor
Steven Scheer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Baz Ratner / Reuters

Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, fell to a loss in the fourth quarter but revenue jumped on strong demand by businesses to strengthen their online presence.

JERUSALEM, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Wix.com WIX.O, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, fell to a loss in the fourth quarter but revenue jumped on strong demand by businesses to strengthen their online presence.

The Israeli company on Wednesday reported a quarterly net loss excluding one-time items of 3 cents per share, compared with a profit of 39 cents per share a year earlier. Revenue grew 38% to $282.5 million, while research and development and other expenses rose sharply.

Analysts had forecast Wix would lose 11 cents a share ex-items on revenue of $270.2 million, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

For all of 2020, Wix posted revenue of nearly $1 billion.

"It is clear that we can now become a dominant player on the internet, and I expect us to strengthen this position significantly over the coming decade," said CEO Avishai Abrahami. "My goal and belief is that at this rate of growth, in the next 5-7 years, 50% of anything new built on the internet will be done on Wix."

For the first quarter Wix estimated revenue of $291-$296 million, up 35%-37% from a year earlier. Analysts are forecasting Wix will post revenue of $287.5 million in the January-March period.

For all of 2021, it expects 29-30% growth in revenue to $1.272-$$1.286 million.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Jason Neely)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WIX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More