June 9 (Reuters) - Australia's Limeade Inc LME.AX said on Friday it will be acquired by WebMD for an enterprise value of A$112 million ($75.21 million).

WebMD will pay A$0.425 per share to Limeade shareholders.

($1 = 1.4892 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

