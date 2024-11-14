Webjet Limited Sees Shift in Shareholder Interests

Webjet Limited (AU:WEB) has released an update.

Webjet Limited has experienced a significant change in the interests held by substantial stakeholders, with State Street Bank and Trust Company adjusting their voting power and relevant interests in Webjet’s securities. This change highlights the dynamic nature of shareholder positions and could influence investor sentiment, adding a layer of intrigue for those monitoring stock market movements.

