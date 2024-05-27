Webjet Limited Seeks Quotation for New Securities

Webjet Limited (AU:WEB) has released an update.

Webjet Limited has announced a new application for the quotation of 1,685,000 ordinary fully paid securities, with an issue date of May 23, 2024. This is in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules, signifying potential growth and investment opportunities in the company’s stock.

