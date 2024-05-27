News & Insights

Stocks

Webjet Limited Seeks Quotation for New Securities

May 27, 2024 — 03:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Webjet Limited (AU:WEB) has released an update.

Webjet Limited has announced a new application for the quotation of 1,685,000 ordinary fully paid securities, with an issue date of May 23, 2024. This is in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules, signifying potential growth and investment opportunities in the company’s stock.

For further insights into AU:WEB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WEBJF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.